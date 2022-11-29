 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian and the musician formerly known as Kanye West, seen here attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020, have reached a divorce settlement, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells CNN.

 Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have come to a divorce agreement, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells CNN.

Per the agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, and share joint custody of their four children.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and West for comment.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.

In March 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single after being granted a request to change her marital status.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the Skims founder explained what led to her high-profile split, saying, that "for so long, I did what made other people happy" and that she decided "I'm going to make myself happy."

She went on to say that "even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself," she told the publication. "I think it's okay to choose you."

In September, West, who in the latter part of this year has lost multiple business partnerships following a string of antisemetic comments, publicly apologized to Kardashian in an interview with "Good Morning America" for "any stress" he's caused her.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West said.

