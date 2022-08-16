 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorm will impact portions of Tuscola, southeastern
Saginaw, northeastern Shiawassee and northwestern Genesee Counties
through 315 PM EDT...

At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Frankenmuth, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Frankenmuth around 225 PM EDT.
Birch Run around 300 PM EDT.
Clio, Mount Morris, Montrose and Beecher around 315 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Arthur,
Tuscola, Colling, Wisner, Burt, Ellington, Gera, Gilford and Layton
Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey

  • Updated
  • 0
Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud." Kathy Najimy, left, Steve Harvey and Kristin Chenoweth are seen in an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."

 Christopher Willard/ABC

Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."

The singer and actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of "Wicked," stunned Harvey with her answer to the question, "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Chenoweth was playing opposite fellow actress Kathy Najimy when the now-viral moment happened.

As seen in a clip posted by the popular game show on YouTube, Chenoweth's answer is bleeped, but the caption on the video's post reads, "Kristin Chenoweth's answer rhymes with HEINOUS!"

After her answer Harvey paused a moment, seemingly surprised.

"I'm sorry," she said. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

Her answer was not on the board, which allowed Najimy to score with her answer of "cheek."

"You stay right over there young lady," Harvey said as Chenoweth returned to her team's side. "Nicest woman I've ever met."

"Welcome to Sunday night TV folks," he adlibbed.

