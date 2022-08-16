Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorm will impact portions of Tuscola, southeastern Saginaw, northeastern Shiawassee and northwestern Genesee Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frankenmuth, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Frankenmuth around 225 PM EDT. Birch Run around 300 PM EDT. Clio, Mount Morris, Montrose and Beecher around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Arthur, Tuscola, Colling, Wisner, Burt, Ellington, Gera, Gilford and Layton Corners. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH