Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts of
45 to 55 mph. Gusts in the 50 mph range become more frequent
from about 11 AM to 2 PM.

* WHERE... All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN... Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS... Wind gusts will be capable of damaging unsecured
objects. Downed tree limbs and some power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts increase through the late
morning and early afternoon as strong southwesterly flow
overspreads the area behind a cold front. A gradual diminishing
trend begins toward 4 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Lady Gaga in first look of 'Joker' sequel

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in "Joker: Folie à Deux"

Lady Gaga looks to be off the deep end with her new character.

The singer/actress is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à deux."

Gaga shared a photo of herself in character, along with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his hit role as the Joker.

The caption on the photo read simply, "Folie à Deux" with a joker emoji.

Phoenix won a best actor Academy Award for the original 2019 DC film. Todd Phillips, who directed the original, also directs the sequel.

Phillips shared the same picture as Gaga on social media, captioning his "Happy Valentines Day."

The new film is expected to be released in October 2024.

DC is owned by CNN's parent company.

