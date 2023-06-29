 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Madonna home from the hospital, source says

  • 0
Madonna home from the hospital, source says

Madonna, here in 2022, has been discharged from the hospital.

 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.

“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.

In a post shared to his verified Instagram on Wednesday, Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager, shared that singer, 64, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU” last Saturday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote.

He added Madonna would be postponing the launch of her upcoming tour while recovers.

“At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

A source close to the singer shared with CNN on Wednesday that she was “out of the ICU and recovering.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour, was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City.

The-CNN-Wire

