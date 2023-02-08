McCree Theatre honors Etta James in light of Black History Month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new play is in the works at the Floyd McCree Theater in Flint entitled "The Soul of Etta James."
February is Black History Month, so the McCree Theatre's goal is to honor those who have broken barriers and paved a way.
Etta James is most famous for her rendition of "At Last." Aside from her groundbreaking music and breathtaking vocals, her story is one of resilience, which Charles Winfrey of the McCree Theatre wants to pay homage.
"Our mission is to tell the African-American story in the African-American voice because our voices have been silenced for so long and our story has been untold," said Winfrey.
Winfrey uses those stories to uplift the trials and triumphs of historical figures who have broken barriers, much like James.
"Etta James was a barrier-breaking vocalist. Her vocal abilities were unsurpassed. She was multifaceted and could sing in any genre," he said. "But her story teaches us that no matter how low you go, you can always lift yourself up."
James was not one to fit inside of anyone's box. She is most often referred to as a rhythm and blues singer, and that is how she made her name in the 1950s.
But her vocal versatility allowed her to do it all, putting her in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame.
Dachelle McDonald portrays James in the play.
"What kind of woman is any woman right," said McDonald. "We all have our own background and experiences and Etta has had a colorful background, she's been on the good side of life and the bad."
Throughout the play there will be an evolution of James from an adolescent until the highlight of her career.
"Once she grows up and discovers one, that she's a woman and two you know we do what we do to survive. She uses her assets, her voice and her talent to survive," McDonald said. "And the older Etta hits a mid-life crisis with substance abuse using heroin. However, I think God kept her through her music and that's what helped her survive that era of her life."
The Soul of Etta James will premiere at the New Floyd McCree Theatre from Feb. 16 to March 4. Tickets are $10.