Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Meet the first ‘Golden Bachelor’ on ABC series

  • Updated
  • 0

"The Golden Bachelor" is looking for love.

ABC's first-ever senior citizen "Bachelor," Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana, will star in the spinoff series ABC calls a "whole new kind of love story, one for the golden years."

The description says it's a chance for Turner to find "a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

The cast of the original series has typically been in their 20s and 30s.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who loves barbecues, playing pickleball, and Chicago sports teams. In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart, Toni. They were together for 43 years, and share two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Toni died in 2017 and Turner is now ready to find love again, according to his family.

"The Golden Bachelor" airs on television this fall.

