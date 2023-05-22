Miranda Lambert headlining Ally Challenge Community Concert

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will be the featured performer at the sixth annual Ally Challenge Community Concert at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club this summer.
The tournament announced Monday that Lambert, the 2022 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will perform on Aug. 26 on the driving range at Warwick Hill after the second round of golf.
"Her music has entertained audiences for decades and we hope to attract a sell-out crowd to welcome her to Warwick Hills," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally.
Tickets for the Ally Challenge, which is a featured PGA Tour Champions event, go on sale Thursday for preliminary events and all three rounds of golf on Aug. 24 to 27. Click here for information about ticket prices and options.
Admission to the Saturday night Miranda Lambert concert requires the purchase of a tournament ticket. Tickets for the concert will go on sale later.
"Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest stars in country music and is sure to thrill fans at the Ally Community Concert," said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. "Plus, we’re excited to welcome back a full slate of fan destinations and activities throughout tournament week, including the return of The Concert @17."
The Golf Channel once again will televise all three rounds of The Ally Challenge on national TV.