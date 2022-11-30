 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding

  • Updated
 From Jake Flint/Instagram

Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist Clif Doyal told CNN.

He was 37.

"Jake Flint was a true Ambassador of the Oklahoma and Texas Red Dirt music scene," Doyal said. "He was not only a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer, but he was also a tireless supporter of other talents throughout the region, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy."

Doyal said Flint died in his sleep. His cause of death is unknown.

CNN has reached out to the medical examiner's office for more information.

Flint's bride, Brenda Flint, posted a video clip from their wedding day to Facebook, showing the two dancing and laughing as they posed for portraits, captioning it simply, "I don't understand."

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she said in another post. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Flint's former manager Brenda Cline wrote on Facebook that she "loved him much like a son," and described him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

Red dirt music is "a mix of country, bluegrass, rock, and honky tonk" that originated near Stillwater, Oklahoma, according to a state tourism site.

