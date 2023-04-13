Nickelodeon star Drake Bell no longer considered missing and endangered

DAYTONA, Fla. (WJRT) – Nickelodeon TV star Drake Bell is no longer considered missing and endangered, police said on Thursday afternoon.
In a news release on the Daytona Beach Police Department's Facebook Thursday morning, they said that Jared Drake Bell was considered missing and endangered.
Bell had been last seen just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. According to police, he had been driving a 2022 gray BMW at the time.
Bell, who is better known by the name Drake Bell, starred in the hit Nickeloden TV show "Drake & Josh" that aired from 2004 to 2007. In recent years he has focused extensively on his career in music.
Daytona Beach Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they had been in contact with Bell, and that he was safe.