Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing and endangered

DAYTONA, Fla. (WJRT) – Nickelodeon TV star Drake Bell is missing, according to a police report on Thursday.
In a news release on the Daytona Beach Police Department's Facebook, they said Jared Drake Bell is considered missing and endangered.
Bell was last seen on just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. According to police, he was driving a 2022 gray BMW at the time.
Bell, who is better known by the name Drake Bell, starred in the hit Nickeloden TV show "Drake & Josh" that aired from 2004 to 2007. In recent years he has focused extensively on his career in music.
Anyone with information about where Bell is should call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5207 or email at walljayson@dbpd.us.