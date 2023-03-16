North Pole Express locomotive hitting the big screen again

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) – "Polar Express" hit theaters in 2004 and the North Pole Express train is set to be featured in another production.
Owosso-native Caleb Silvers will be the assistant director and co-producer on the film, "A Christmas on the North Pole Express."
The Pere Marquette 1225 locomotive and some of its passenger cars will be in the film, as well as the century-old Curwood Castle. In the upcoming weeks, camera crew members may be spotted downtown Owosso.
Silvers promoted Owosso as a backdrop for the production to those who hadn't heard of or been to the town before.
"I explained the history, showed them around," said Silvers. "Once they see the train and the castle, they're like, 'OK, this is more of a magical town than I thought.'"
Silvers said editing will begin after the filming wraps up. The crew hopes to see "A Christmas on the Polar Express" on the big screen around Christmas of this year.