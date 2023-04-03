Owosso student gets 'golden ticket' for American Idol's 21st season

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A college student from Owosso impressed the three judges enough to get a "golden ticket" on the 21st season of American Idol.
Rachael Dahl, who is studying biology at Alma College, auditioned for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in November. They picked her to advance to the singing competition in Hollywood.
"When they gave me that 'golden ticket,' it felt like a dream. I thought, 'What is my life now?'" Dahl said.
She is no stranger to performing in front of a live audience as part of the Owosso Community Players theatre group and in Alma College theatre productions. Dahl's public singing mostly has been limited to her Instagram page.
A former "American Idol" contestant saw one of Dahl's Instagram videos and encouraged her to send it to the show's producers. They asked her to audition in Nashville, where she sang Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" and Cam's "Burning House."
"I actually came in ready to perform another song, which I had been practicing for weeks. But when I told the judges what I was going to sing, Katy Perry said she didn't want to hear me sing that one. I didn't realize the judges could do that. So, I had to think fast and come up with another song," Dahl said.
Bryan initially didn't want her advance, but he changed his vote after Richie voiced strong support for Dahl and Perry wanted to "take a chance" by bringing her on the show.
"They actually flew out Laci Kaye Booth to meet with me in-person and provide me mentorship. She was with me when they gave me the 'golden ticket' to go out to Hollywood. It was really special to have her by my side through it all," Dahl said.
She cannot discuss much more about her "American Idol" experience beyond the audition due to confidentiality agreements. Season 21 of "American Idol" airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC12.