Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen in 2001.

 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her "Home Improvement" costar Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, "Love Pamela."

In an excerpt from her book published by Variety earlier this week, Anderson alleges that Allen flashed her and showed her his penis while working on the sitcom in 1991, when she was 23 and Allen was 37.

Earlier this week, Allen denied the incident took place, and now Anderson appears to want to make it known she has no ill will regarding what she says happened.

"Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions," Variety reported she shared via text messages with the publication. "Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world."

In the memoir excerpt about the alleged incident, Anderson recalled it taking place on their first day of filming.

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

The excerpt doesn't mention how or when Allen may have seen Anderson naked.

Anderson posed for Playboy several times throughout her career, with her first appearance, in 1989, a couple of years before the alleged incident.

"No, it never happened," Allen said in a statement to CNN Monday. "I would never do such a thing."

Anderson is also the subject of "Pamela, a love story," which is set to premiere on Netflix January 31, the same day her memoir is scheduled to be published.

