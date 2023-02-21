Queen Latifah tapped to host 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&