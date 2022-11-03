 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Reba McEntire postpones concerts due to doctor-ordered 'vocal rest'

  • Updated
  • 0
Reba McEntire postpones concerts due to doctor-ordered 'vocal rest'

Reba McEntire, seen here in October in Nashville, Tennessee, is taking some time off to rest her voice.

 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reba McEntire is taking some time to take care of her voice as she continues to tour throughout the U.S. this fall.

The country star, 67, announced on her official Instagram on Wednesday that she made "the difficult decision" to reschedule three concerts slated for this weekend, after her doctor advised her "to go on vocal rest."

The shows will now take place in December, with previously purchased tickets being honored for the new dates. McEntire will perform the rescheduled concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina and Indianapolis on December 2, December 3 and December 16, respectively.

"Thank you for understanding!" McEntire wrote in her post.

As of now, the singer and actress is still slated to perform at the Country Music Awards next week, scheduled for Wednesday, November 9. CNN has reached out to CMA to confirm.

On the acting front, McEntire is currently appearing of the third season of David E. Kelley's mystery series "Big Sky" on ABC.

She highlighted this week's episode on her Instagram, mentioning special guest stars Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett, who, like her, are both country crooners and actors.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you