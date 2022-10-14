 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72

  • Updated
  • 0

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, according to his agent, Scott Henderson. He was 72.

The Scottish-born actor's other credits included the British series "Cracker" and James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough."

No details on the cause of death were immediately provided.

Before Coltrane shot to international fame playing the bearded Hagrid, he was honed his comedic skills on the theatre stage.

In the '80s, he appeared in a short-lived sketch series called "Alfresco" alongside powerhouses Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson.

On Friday, Fry honored his former co-star in a statement posted to Twitter.

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco,'" he wrote. "Farewell, old fellow.

Coltrane reunited with Thompson on the six-part drama series "Tutti Frutti," for which he earned his first best actor British Academy Television Award nomination.

His first win would be for the television series "Cracker" in the '90s. That series, a crime drama, ran for three seasons from 1993-95, with two subsequent specials.

The role of Hagrid, a half-giant, half-human character, was a natural one for Coltrane. He knew and loved the books because he read them to his children, he recalled in one interview.

"If you're an actor, you have to do the voices. The children expect it. No monotones allowed," he joked.

But it was his performance, which brought heart and humanity to the role — a literal gentle half-giant — that stuck with audiences.

Appearing in the HBO Max special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," Coltrane recalled his time on the films and Hagrid's impact.

"Everybody in the world would like a really big, huge, strong, good man on their side, simple as that. That's the attraction of Superman and these things," he said. "Hagrid was always obviously the good guy, wasn't he?"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

