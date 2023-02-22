 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Savannah Chrisley says new reality show in the works

  • 0
Savannah Chrisley, here in an episode of 'Chrisley Knows Best' in 2020, said a new reality show is in the works.

 USA Network/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A different show might go on now that Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

The couple's daughter said in an episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" that the family will embark on another reality series about their lives since her parents recently began serving federal prison sentences for fraud and tax crimes.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah Chrisley said. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

She was joined on the show by her niece, Chloe Chrisley, who her parents had been raising as their child and whom Savannah is now taking care of. Their paternal grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, also appeared on the podcast.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans. The reality stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes.

Their adult daughter talked about how their lives have had to go on while their parents are incarcerated.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," she said.

The family reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," is currently in its 10th season.

The-CNN-Wire

