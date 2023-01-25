 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT...

Pockets of higher intensity snowfall continue through the
afternoon as a snowband lifts through the region. Snowfall rates
up to 1 inch will be possible with visibilities reduced to a half
mile or less. Additional snow accumulations around an inch, with
localized higher amounts, anticipated through 5 PM. Snow
intensity then tapers off from south to north this evening. Snow
covered and slick roadways, especially those left untreated, will
be present for the evening commute. Drivers are urged to slow down
and use caution if traveling.

'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

  • Updated
  • 0
Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of Sesame Street arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the US Department of State in Washington on December 7, 2019.

 Ron Sachs/Pool/CNP/Alamy

"Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Monday.

"Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with 'Sesame Street' only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," Sesame Workshop tweeted.

"Sesame Street" was created by Morrisett, a psychologist who was vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and television producer Joan Ganz Cooney. They brought on Jim Henson and his Muppets to help bring the show to life. The first episode ran on November 10, 1969.

Morrisett was a co-founder of Children's Television Workshop, now called Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street," and served as its chairman of the board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, according to the Workshop.

The-CNN-Wire

