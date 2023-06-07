 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain

The "Charmed" star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star on Tuesday posted a video on her verified Instagram account of her receiving treatment as tears filled her eyes. The caption on the video began, "January 12, 2023."

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," the caption reads. "January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," Doherty, 52, wrote. "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

The "Charmed" star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

