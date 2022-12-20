 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

  • Updated
  • 0
Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

Sonya Eddy, seen here at a premiere in Westwood, California on March 7, has died.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post.

She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement posted to the ABC soap's verified Instagram account that he was "heartbroken about the loss."

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," the post read. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

No information on the cause of her death was shared.

Eddy had appeared in several TV shows since the mid-'90s, with credits including "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "ER," "Felicity," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Pen15."

She also played small parts in various films over the years, including in "Patch Adams," "Matchstick Men" and "V/H/S/99."

Eddy began her time on "General Hospital" in 2006, appearing in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap.

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on Tuesday.

"The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her," Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. "My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you