Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&