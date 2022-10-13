 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 24 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

'The Joy Luck Club' may be getting a sequel

  • Updated
Kieu Chinh, Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lauren Tom, Lisa Lu and Rosalind Chao in "The Joy Luck Club."

 ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film "The Joy Luck Club" released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original.

According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that will continue the story based on her bestselling novel of the same name.

The 1993 film starred Rosalind Chao, Lisa Lu, Tamlyn Tomita, and Ming-Na Wen. It told the multi-generational tale of a group of Chinese mothers and their Chinese American daughters.

The film's success is credited for helping pave the way for other Asian and Asian American projects, including Margaret Cho's 1994 sitcom "All-American Girl" and later, the 2018 film "Crazy Rich Asians."

Members of the original "Joy Luck Club" cast are reportedly in negotiations to return for the sequel, which will focus on the mothers in the original now being grandmothers and their daughters being mothers.

A director has yet to be announced for the new film.

