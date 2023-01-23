 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set

  • Updated
  • 0
Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen in 2001.

 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of "Home Improvement" with her former costar Tim Allen.

According to Variety, which received an excerpt of Anderson's forthcoming tell-all memoir "Love, Pamela," the actress writes that Allen showed her his penis while working on the show in 1991, when she was 23 years old and Allen was 37. He is denying the allegation.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

The excerpt doesn't mention how or when Allen may have seen Anderson naked.

Anderson posed for Playboy several times throughout her career, with her first appearance, in 1989, a couple of years before she alleges the incident took place.

Allen denied the incident in a statement to CNN.

"No, it never happened," he said in the statement. "I would never do such a thing."

CNN has reached out to representatives for Anderson for comment.

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on "Home Improvement," which was a hit series for ABC. Allen played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor.

She left after two seasons for her role as lifeguard Casey Jean "C.J." Parker on "Baywatch."

Anderson is also the subject of "Pamela, a love story" which is set to premiere on Netflix January 31, the same day her memoir is scheduled to be published.

