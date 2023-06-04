Entrepreneur Jordan Dice is the buyer for the Midland Mall

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Jordan Dice, a Mid-Michigan entrepreneur, bought the building during its auction in March, at an estimated $5 million.
In a release Sunday, he said he has high-hopes for the mall, especially with a new Hobby Lobby acting as an anchor store.
“It caught my attention, so I looked into it and after going through the other malls in Mid-Michigan, I decided the Midland Mall was the best and had the most potential”, Dice wrote.
The building's previous owner was Kohan Retail Investment Group, based out of New York.