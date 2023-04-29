Entry level Flint Police officers to see wage increase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in over a decade, the City of Flint reached agreements with all six of its collective bargaining units.
That includes ratifying the Flint Police Associations contract which will increase hourly wages for entry level positions.
ABC12 sat down with Chief Terence Green to find out more about the deal.
"Since I've been the chief of police which is September 1, 2020, we've lost some officers to other agencies that might offer a higher wage but a lot of them has returned. This increase in hourly wages at the entry level allows us to be a lot more competitive - a lot more," Green said.
He says before this contract ratification the starting pay for entry level was $19.53 an hour. That will rise by more than a dollar per hour.
"We're competing with all of the surrounding agencies within Genesee County and the state of Michigan, there's a short staffing of law enforcement officers," he said.
Current officers will also see a pay increase. Experienced transfers will be offered a starting rate of $26 an hour.
"The fund for the contract the collective bargaining agreement come from the general fund in agreement with the mayor's administration and the city council," he said.
Funding also came from the American Rescue Plan for additional sign-on bonuses.
"City Council and the mayor's office also passed a resolution that allows us to use ARPA dollars to provide a hiring incentive so a new employee with experience from another police department and they join our department they'll recieve a $7,500 signing bonus any new cadet that requires us to send them to the police academy once they successfully graduate from the academy we provide them with a $5,000 incentive bonus," Green said.
The Chief says that though there may be other departments that can offer more in wages, Flint's Police Department offers more career opportunities in several departments such as the k-9 unit and bomb squad.
"In this region when it comes to departments that offers an expanded career in law enforcement and professional growth we're second to none," he said.
The department has the budget to pay 125 officers. Applications are currently open and will be until all positions are filled.