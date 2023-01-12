 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Eric Mays' disorderly conduct trial postponed to February

  • Updated
  • 0

They were just one juror short of the number they needed.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - City of Flint councilman Eric Mays will be waiting a little longer to stand trial for disorderly conduct.

The 67 District's Jury Office called it a "fluke" during a phone call.

Three of the 12 summoned jurors failed to show up. And of the remaining nine, four were excused, leaving the jury too small to proceed.

District Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley, who's presiding in the case, expressed disappointment with the absences.

"I was this close from going 'trial by judge,'" Mays remarked in the hall afterwards.

Mays- who represents Ward 1- faces a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct at the April 25 City Council meeting.

A disagreement about the rules around excusal escalated into an argument lasting more than 15 minutes.

The council ultimately voted that Mays had permanently excused himself from the session- not to use the restroom- and asked him to leave his seat.

When Mays refused, he was handcuffed and escorted out of the meeting by a city police officer.

Mays waived his right to an attorney and is representing himself in court.

He maintains that he did nothing wrong and was unfairly targeted.

"I'm hoping that if I'm successful, it will impress upon them how serious I am about my council job and it will impress upon them that they should handle those rules non-discriminatory," he said.

ABC12 approached the city's attorney after the proceedings. He said he has no comment at this time.

The next date for the trial is February 9, 2023, in the 67 District Court.

