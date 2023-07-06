Escaped murder suspect scaled Saginaw County Juvenile Center fence

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage murder suspect who escaped the Saginaw County Juvenile Center scaled a 20-foot fence to reach freedom on Monday.
Police arrested 14-year-old Jameion Peterson at a residence on Hess Road in Buena Vista, where he was hanging out with family. He's now incarcerated at the more secure Saginaw County Jail in downtown Saginaw while awaiting trial.
Authorities now are taking a closer look at the fence around the juvenile center and other security procedures in hopes of preventing another escape.
Janell Seaver had a lot of questions Monday, when she got a call from her son alerting her to Peterson's escape.
"There is someone who escaped from the juvenile home and make sure the doors and windows are locked," Seaver's son told her.
The Saginaw County Juvenile Center is not far from Seaver's home on Hospital Road in Saginaw Township.
"We've never really been concerned about it until now," she said.
Investigators are not clear on how Peterson 10 miles from the juvenile center to Hess Road during his approximate seven hours on the run.
He was in court just a couple of weeks ago for a hearing on charges that accuse him of killing his 10-year-old step-sister, Na'Mylah Turner-Moore, last August.
Todd Borders, circuit court administrator of the Family Division, said two staff members at the juvenile center were monitoring six youthful offenders, including Peterson, during an outdoor recreational time. That's when they believe he got out.
Borders said outdoor recreation for juvenile center inmates has been suspended for now while an investigation continues. He says staff followed procedures and the escape doesn't appear to be a breakdown in any security protocol.
It's not clear if any other young inmates have escaped from the juvenile center. Seaver is not aware of one, and hopes Monday's is the last.
"That it doesn't happen again, that's our main concern," she said.
The juvenile facility does have surveillance cameras that are prompted by motion. Apparently, Peterson's escape wasn't enough to activate the cameras, so there was no video of him scaling the fence.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office is awaiting a police investigation to be done before authorizing any potential escape charges.
A hearing is scheduled for August 2nd to see if Peterson will be bound over for trial in connection with his stepsister's murder.