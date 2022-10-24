Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges in Oxford High School shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday.
"Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.
The guilty plea to the charge of terrorism causing death is one of the first of its kind in the nation. "We are not aware of any other case in the country where a mass shooter has been convicted of terrorism on state charges," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.
For the countless victim's deeply impacted by the tragedy, some are grateful to not have to endure a long trial, but still find it hard to find forgiveness for the teenager's deadly shooting spree.
"It was tough seeing him in person for the first time," said Meghan Gregory, whose son was trapped in the bathroom with Ethan Crumbley and witnesses a fellow schoolmate be shot. "I tried to look at him as a kid that needs help, but the closer I have gotten, I struggle to forgive anyone who has murdered someone else, tortured kids and had my son in a game of cats and mouse in the bathroom, that is not ok." said Gregory.
During the court hearing in Oakland County circuit court, Ethan Crumbley also revealed new details about how obtained the gun. The teenager admitted in court to going with his father to the gun shop, picking out the gun and giving money to his father to purchase it. The revelation could have impact his parents criminal case, and the civil case.
"It confirmed the gun was in his backpack, which I thought was a big win," said Gregory. "And the fact he paid for the gun himself, that blew my mind."
Crumbley's defense attorney and the Oakland County prosecutor both declined to comment on how the new information surrounding how Ethan obtained the gun may impact the case against his parents, James and Jennifer, who are both charged with involuntary manslaughter.