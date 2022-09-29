Eugene Pratt's attorney files motion for competency exam

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former educator and school administrator was back in court for a motion hearing. 57-year-old Eugene Pratt appeared before 67th District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh Thursday. The hearing was for a request for a competency exam and criminal responsibility exam.
“It's a simple motion that is asking for an evaluation from the forensic center as to my client's competency and also criminal responsibility,” said Pratt’s attorney David Campbell.
The hearing lasted about ten minutes, in which Judge Marsh granted the request for both the competency and criminal responsibility hearings.
Criminal defense attorney Nicholas Robinson is not representing Pratt but offered legal insight to ABC 12.
“The competency exam is an exam that you have done on any client that you have questions about their well being,” said Robinson. “The biggest questions that you want to have answered is number one, do they understand the nature of the proceedings against them, and number two, are they able to assist in their defense.”
“Criminal responsibility is something that kind of lays the foundation for an insanity defense. The idea that somebody knew what they were doing at the time but they didn't understand what their actions would cause,” explained Robinson.
Judge Marsh did deny a request by Pratt’s attorney to modify conditions of his bond. Right now he is on a tether and ordered to not leave his home three days a week.
Pratt did not make a comment to ABC 12 as he left the courtroom.
Pratt is scheduled back in court January 5th, 2023.