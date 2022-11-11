Ex-Flint firefighter can't believe he missed room where children were found in Pulaski fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the two Flint firefighters disciplined after they didn't find two children in a house fire is speaking out for the first time, telling ABC12 he is not a liar.
He was the first firefighter that arrived at the Pulaski Street home in Flint on the morning of May 28th.
He says he came there to rescue anyone inside, but he still can't believe he and his co-worker didn't find the two children who eventually died.
We are hearing from him now in his own words and we've also learned new details on what he saw when he first arrived.
He says a man was outside the home and when he asked the man if anyone was inside, he said he didn't know, but the man knew dogs were in the basement.
We've also learned new details about a vehicle that was in the driveway of the home when the first fire crews arrived.
"There is a car in the driveway, and this is a possible entrapment," says the former Flint firefighter who did not wanted to be identified.
It's a little after nine o'clock on that Saturday morning and he says he knocked down the door to get into the house.
"Heavy smoke, heavy smoke conditions," he says about what he saw in the house.
He says the fire was mostly out. No one was found on the first floor, so a search began on the second floor. He entered a bedroom.
"I touched the wall, I ran my hand across the wall for about a foot, and in my mind, I believed this wall to be solid all the way to the back of the house, and because I believe it to be solid all the way to the back of the house, I am using my hands to sweep the floor," he says.
He was joined by another firefighter in that room and after they both searched it through the smoke, he says they didn't find anyone.
They went downstairs, but about six mintues later, another search by other firefighters working to rid the home of smoke found the two boys, Lamar Mitchell and Zyaire Mitchell, who were still alive.
"In a small room that is located off that bedroom that myself and my co-worker were in, where I thought the wall was solid all the way down, there happened to be a small bedroom attached to that room that I did not know was there, and neither did my co-worker. I could not believe that I missed that room, I couldn't believe it," he says.
The boys died days later. He says his heart goes out to their family and thinks about it from the moment he wakes up until he goes to sleep.
"To know that you failed at finding someone, that you did everything that you could, and you weren't successful and it's the absolute worst thing that can happen to any firefighter," he says.
But he disputes Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton's findings in a report on a fire, that the two firefighters lied about searching the room, called off a secondary search, and he says other accusations in the report are not true.
"We made it clear that we didn't know that the room was there, of course we didn't go in there, we didn't know it was there," he says.
We did speak to Barton, who says he stands by his report, but declined to comment further because of the civil lawsuit filed against the city by the family of the two boys and a Michigan State Police investigation.
Barton did confirm that a vehicle he once owned was in the driveway of the Pulaski Street home, when fire crews arrived.
The vehicle is now owned by another employee of the fire department but why it was there is not clear.
The other firefighter disciplined in the Pulaski fire case remains with the department.
An amended civil lawsuit is expected to be filed against the city of Flint soon.
Michigan State Police confirms it has started its investigation to try to determine if there was any criminal intent in response to the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.