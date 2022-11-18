Ex-Flint firefighter reacts to Barton's departure, saying 'it should have happened long ago'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims.
Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing.
He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.
"I read it, I looked through it, I am like, this is the most incomplete investigation that I have ever seen in my entire life, especially for something as serious as this," says the ex-Flint firefighter, who does not want to be identified.
He is talking about the investigation that now-former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton completed on the Pulaski Street fire.
The firefighter and his co-worker searched the second floor of the home that May morning but didn't find the two young boys in a first search. The boys died a few days later.
"When this happened, everything at that point, because I was 100 percent confident when I said that the second story primary search was negative, I was 100 percent confident that there was nobody in that house. To find out I was wrong, everything kind of implodes on yourself," he says.
He disputes Barton's claim that he would have tripped over one of the victims, saying Zyaire and Lamar Mitchell were in a smaller room attached to the bedroom, a smaller room the men did not search because they didn't realize it was there.
He says Barton himself told the two firefighters in a June 22nd meeting that he could understand how the firefighters missed the boys.
Barton's report released on July 18th doesn't reflect that sentiment at all, and the former Flint firefighter says there are omissions in his report and statements which are not true.
"He states that we called off a secondary sweep, which is an absolute downright lie," the former Flint firefighter says.
He goes on to say, "The smoke and mirrors will fall one day, and we will truly find out why this report was written this way."
The Michigan State Police has started an investigation into the firefighter's actions, and we've been told some interviews have taken place.