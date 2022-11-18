 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds
up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 32 knots.
The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 5 feet. During the Gale Watch, expect
sustained winds up to 27 knots from the west with gusts up to
34 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a
potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 1 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves
expected around 2 PM EST Saturday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 3 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Ex-Flint firefighter reacts to Barton's departure, saying 'it should have happened long ago'

  • Updated
  • 0

He says Barton told him in June that he could understand how firefighters missed the children in Pulaski fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the firefighters who resigned after the Pulaski Street fire still disputes Ray Barton's claims.

Tonight, he's reacting to the chief's firing.

He says it's about time and it should have been done long ago. He also says that Barton told him and the other firefighter who has now resigned that he could understand how the firefighters missed the children.

"I read it, I looked through it, I am like, this is the most incomplete investigation that I have ever seen in my entire life, especially for something as serious as this," says the ex-Flint firefighter, who does not want to be identified.

He is talking about the investigation that now-former Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton completed on the Pulaski Street fire.

The firefighter and his co-worker searched the second floor of the home that May morning but didn't find the two young boys in a first search. The boys died a few days later.

"When this happened, everything at that point, because I was 100 percent confident when I said that the second story primary search was negative, I was 100 percent confident that there was nobody in that house. To find out I was wrong, everything kind of implodes on yourself," he says.

He disputes Barton's claim that he would have tripped over one of the victims, saying Zyaire and Lamar Mitchell were in a smaller room attached to the bedroom, a smaller room the men did not search because they didn't realize it was there.

He says Barton himself told the two firefighters in a June 22nd meeting that he could understand how the firefighters missed the boys.

Barton's report released on July 18th doesn't reflect that sentiment at all, and the former Flint firefighter says there are omissions in his report and statements which are not true.

"He states that we called off a secondary sweep, which is an absolute downright lie," the former Flint firefighter says.

He goes on to say, "The smoke and mirrors will fall one day, and we will truly find out why this report was written this way."

The Michigan State Police has started an investigation into the firefighter's actions, and we've been told some interviews have taken place.

