Ex-Saginaw firefighter who has dyslexia says he was fired for failed tests on city street names

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw firefighter is suing the city, claiming he was fired because of his disability, which gave him trouble memorizing street names.
His disability is dyslexia, which is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading.
The Saginaw Fire Department has a test on the names of the city streets, so firefighters know how to quickly get to a fire.
Benjamin Kadlec failed that test three times, but his attorney says the hierarchy of the fire department didn't give him accommodations to help him through his disability.
"He has always wanted to be a firefighter and that's been his dream," says attorney Julie Gafkay of client Benjamin Kadlec.
And Kadlec was living that dream, being hired by the Saginaw Fire Department on September 11th, 2020.
He graduated from college with a degree in fire science, passed fire certifications, all while having been diagnosed in 2007 with dyslexia, a learning disorder.
"The fact that he has dyslexia is not something he initially discloses, he doesn't think he needs accommodations," says Gafkay
But this lawsuit states that three months after he was hired, Kadlec was informed by leaders at the department that he had twice failed a test regarding the city's street names.
"He was struggling with those tests because of his dyslexia," Gafkay says.
The lawsuit states Kadlec provided documentation of his dyslexia diagnosis and told them he needed more time to memorize the names of the streets, an accommodation that Gafkay says is afforded to people with disabilities such as dyslexia.
"That's what the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Michigan Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act, provides is the right to have accommodations when you have a disability, reasonable accommodations," she says.
She says Kadlec was not offered more time to memorize street times and would fail a third test. In March of 2021, he was given the option of resigning.
"He was told you can resign, he did that, but because he said I'm resigning and I have been discriminated against, he was retaliated against and was terminated," Gafkay claims.
This five-count federal lawsuit states Kadlec was the victim of discrimination and retaliation.
"That makes it extremely difficult to find employment in the same field when you've been fired," says Gafkay.
Saginaw Township Fire Chief Chris Van Loo was the Saginaw chief when Kadlec was fired and Van Loo had no comment. We could not reach a city attorney for comment on the case.