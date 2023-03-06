Ex-Saginaw policeman accused of punching handcuffed woman pleads no contest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A plea deal has been reached in a case where a former Saginaw Police officer was charged for punching a handcuffed woman during a 2020 arrest.
Adam Collier was fired shortly after that incident.
The plea agreement reached today most likely means he will not be a police officer in Michigan again.
This happened in the summer of 2020 and the pandemic most likely caused some court delays.
Today's plea deal will require Adam Collier to give up his certification to be a police officer in Michigan.
Collier plead no contest to two charges, willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault, both misdemeanors.
"Is it your free will to plead no contest?" asked Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello at today's plea hearing.
"It is," replied Collier.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.
As part of the deal, the Attorney General's office, which authorized criminal charges in the case in September 2020, dropped three charges, including misconduct in office, which is a felony.
A felony conviction would have prevented Collier from being a police officer in the state.
But the agreement also states that Collier must surrender his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards license.
To be a police officer in Michigan, a person needs certification through the agency known as MCOLES.
Collier will also serve a term of probation.
It was back in July of 2020, a few months into the coronavirus pandemic when Collier was called to a Saginaw home where a woman claimed she was assaulted.
Collier handcuffed the Black female suspect, and a Michigan State Police investigation revealed the woman resisted and Collier punched her once.
When they arrived at the Saginaw County Jail, the woman spit on Collier and he punched her three more times.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth suspended Collier a couple of days following the incident and fired him shortly after, announcing the move with Saginaw civil rights leaders and pastors on hand.
Investigators have yet to release the video that captured the incident in the Saginaw County Jail, despite receiving several Freedom of Information Act requests.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth, Collier's attorney and the A-G's office did not want to comment on the plea deal.
The woman who Collier allegedly hit just recently had a number of criminal cases adjudicated unrelated to this incident, including resisting arrest and assault and she was sentenced to time served.