Expert: cash is key to preparing for a recession

MICHIGAN, (WJRT) – Inflation, rising interest rates and a stock market crash is taking investors on a roller coaster ride to a possible recession.
“Oftentimes, a market crash coincides with the recession and we may be in a recession right now, we won't know until the end of July,” Chief Investment Officer of Financial Strategies Group Brice Carter said. “There could be one on the horizon, even if we're not in one right now.”
With a possible recession hitting the U.S, those looking for financial stability shouldn’t panic over the current economic climate.
“Don't change your investing strategy based on the fact that we're in a market crash, or that we might be heading towards a recession,” Carter said. “If you're going to invest, you have to be along for the good years and the bad, and it will average out just fine.
Experts say recession or not, it’s always best to prepare whether that means starting to save up spare pennies or taking out a little cash out every week to start a cash savings in case of an emergency.
“If there's one tool that is absolutely unmatched when it comes to financial preparedness for recessions in tough times it’s cash,” Carter said. “You want to have an extra savings account, an emergency fund. For dual income houses to people working under one household, three months of expenses in cash at least.”
In trying times, families who live paycheck to paycheck might not save as quickly, Carter says no matter the income, every penny truly counts.
“If you temporarily get laid off, if you lose your job, if your expenses go up, if your spouse loses their job, you need to have extra cash around, he said.”