Experts offer advice for talking with kids after school shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As America processes the shooting in Nashville, parents may be wondering how they can best talk to their children.
LEGROW "How do you approach a nine-year-old on these issues? They're so young and impressionable. They're innocent and you don't want to say the wrong thing," wondered Flint mother Christina Legrow.
She said she's often stuck when her kids ask her about school shootings like the most recent one in Nashville.
"It's kinda hard to answer those questions sometimes. 'Cause, you know, 'well, they're the bad people who did it. I don't know why they did it,'" she added.
Flint psychologist Dr. Daniel Dulin, of the Mott Children's Health Center, said it's a tough conversation to have. And with young kids, parents can expect to have it more than once.
"Kids don't have a lot of reference for this. And this often isn't something they're going to be able to understand in one bite. This is gonna be part of an ongoing, growing understanding for them about the finality of death," Dulin explained
He also told ABC12 that every kid is different. While some are more resilient, others may feel very scared.
For them, Dulin suggests focusing on what's in control and providing information, while also being careful to acknowledge their feelings.
"Redirect their focus towards what's being done to maintain safety. Away from the fear of a random but possible event," he said.
"Offer them the fun things in life. Spend a lot of time talking to them and keeping them open and communicating so they're not shutting down and stuffing things in," added psychotherapist Dr. Kathy Burton-Brown.
But even if there are ways to navigate these conversations, Legrow wishes her society didn't make them necessary.
"[My kids] should worry other things. Other than the death of children, you know," she said.
Dr. Brown also said parents should be proactive in starting these discussions, especially if their kid's appetites or sleeping habits change.