Experts suggest arraignment may offer Trump short-term gains, long-term losses

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) - Experts tell ABC12 cases like Donald Trump's are common in New York and other major cities, which prosecute financial crimes all the time.
But it could have significant political impacts for Michigan.
"I think in the short term, it might serve to galvanize his supporters a bit. But in the long term, politically, it's definitely not going to help Mr. Trump," said former Genesee County Prosecutor Arthur Busch.
He explained it could be a boost for for Trump among his most loyal supporters, but it could also drive some voters away.
Pollster Bernie Porn agrees, drawing parallels to 2022's midterms.
"The deniers of the election outcome in 2020 were adversely effected in the Michigan elections because independent voters believed the election was fair and square," Porn explained.
So while Trump's supporters may feel more committed to him for the primaries: in a swing state like Michigan, the case may turn independents away.
"I think, in the long run, it will be damaging to Trump's prospects of getting elected in the general election," said Porn.
As for the case itself, Busch said it likely won't be as monumental as it sounds.
This type of crime is one often handled in New York. And if the judge keeps cameras out of court like he did on Tuesday, OJ Simpson-style coverage is unlikely.
"It's a boring old business fraud case that doesn't have blood, doesn't have bullets, doesn't have dead bodies. You get that in there? You might have a crime of the century," said Busch.
If this case does go to trial, Busch added that one of the biggest hurdles would be selecting a jury.
Between media exposure and Trump's controversial personality, it could be difficult to find jurors who would be impartial.
New York prosecutors charged Trump Tuesday afternoon with 34 felony counts of filing false financial documents.