Experts urge calm after historic bank failures

FLINT, TWP. (WJRT) - The weekend's historic bank failures, Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, have Americans on edge, with many people unsure what to do with their money.
Mundy resident David Cady's question is on everyone's minds this week.
"What exactly are they gonna do in California that might affect us here in Flint," he asked.
And it's one he intends to bring his financial advisor as he and his wife start a new journey in life.
"This- we're in our first year of retirement with fixed income," Cady added.
"We have had friends, family, clients, customers calling us up. Asking if they should be concerned," said Andrew Hinrichs, an advisor at the Horizon branch in Flint.
His advice: stay calm.
He said the SVB and Signature failures are historic, but they're regional banks without a Michigan connection.
They also handled different types of banking compared to local, smaller, banks and credit unions.
"Silicon Valley Bank was dealing with a lot of these institutional funds. Their capital, venture capital, private equity. Things that might be, by nature, more risky," Hinrichs explained.
That's partially why economist Chris Douglas says people should keep the money in their accounts.
The other reason? Panic is contagious.
"You want to be the first one to get your money back. And if everyone thinks like that, well, then you have a bank run," Douglas said.
He also explained another factor in the SVB: inflation.
Douglas said many banks, including SVB, bought lower-interest bonds from the government during the pandemic.
But as the Federal Reserve hiked rates to fight inflation, new bonds with higher interest (and thus a higher payout) were more attractive to buyers.
Thus, SVB took serious losses as it sold the bonds for less than they got them for.
"The banking sector doesn't work well when interest rates or rates of inflation have these wild swings," said Douglas.
And for the everyday American, Hinrichs said federal regulations offer protection.
"As long as you're dealing with a federally-insured credit union, you have a $250 thousand deposit insurance guarantee similar to FDIC with the bigger banks," Hinrichs explained.
And that advice is why Cady's keeping a level head for now.
"So I'm not overly concerned right this minute. But we'll see," Cady said.