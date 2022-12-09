Falling gas prices help drivers and gig workers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gas prices continue dropping, with prices averaging $3.29 on in Michigan on Friday.
And commuters aren't the only drivers thankful for the drop. Gig workers are feeling the relief as well.
"I put $30 in and got more than half [a tank]. I got a jeep wrangler, so that's gotta be something. There was a point where you put 30 in and that tank wouldn't [fill up much]," said driver Mark Taylor, who's happy to see prices drop in time for the holidays.
And he's not the only one.
"I was thankful to see them start going down," said Nicole Grover, who drives for DoorDash on the side.
She told ABC12 that high prices kept eating up her tips and base pay.
But with a lower cost at the pump, she has a bit more breathing room.
"It's been really helpful, especially with the Christmas season coming up. Having to get presents for my newborn and figure everything out. It's a blessing that it's going down and I hope it stays going down," said Grover.
But what's behind the drop?
Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy.com said the international market plays a big role.
"A lot of that is because of COVID in China, which is causing the Chinese economy to shut down and it's reducing the demand significantly for oil," De Haan explained.
So what does that mean for food deliveries?
Dasher Tyler Hooks said some orders from summer sat waiting for a driver to take the job.
"Now that you're seeing gas go down, people are willing to drive longer distances. and those distances are getting turned down as much. So people aren't consistently turning down those longer drives."
GasBuddy anticipates prices will remain this low, if not a little lower, throughout the holiday season.