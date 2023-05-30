Former Bay County GOP chairman dies in motorcycle crash

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Friends and family were remembering a Bay County man, who died in a motorcycle accident just hours after raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

David Scholl was the former chairman of the Bay County Republican Party. He was a Veteran with a lot of passions, including helping those who were injured while serving their country.

"He was Army all the way," said friend Mike Aide.

Scholl was riding to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, where donations are collected for the 100-mile Memorial Day weekend ride.

"Doing it all for his fallen brothers and sisters, for all of them, in all branches," Aide said.

The group of friends when their separate ways for the day after the fundraiser. Scholl was riding his motorcycle on Westside Saginaw Road near Delta Road in Bay County's Frankenlust Township.

Michigan State Police say he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and crashed. Bystanders and first responders tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

Police say speed is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

"He treated everyone with respect, with love, with compassion," Aide said. "Whatever he did, he had a passion for it. Beekeeping, Renaissance Festival -- when he found something that he liked, he went after it."

An example of that is how he eventually married his wife Tammy more than two decades ago. Tammy, who is hearing impaired, said she didn't want to date him because he didn't know American Sign Language.

She said David surprised her by taking a year-long sign language course at Saginaw Valley State University. They would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year.

Days after the accident, his family and friends are still coming to grips with the loss of the man who had a passion for life.

"A veteran, a Christian who believed in God and knew he had a place up in Heaven," Aide said.