Family and friends remember Jacob Hills

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A grieving mother remembers her son after he was found dead on Sunday.

"He would do anything and everything for anybody at any time it did not matter," said Sadie Hills, the mother of 18-year-old Jacob Hills who was found shot to death early Monday morning.

"He was precious," said his Grandmother. She said Jacob brought the light when he walked in the room. "He loved everybody," she said.

Hills was a recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School in Grand Blanc, Michigan. A community about 60 miles north of where the teens body was discovered in an abandoned Detroit building.

His mother believes her son was lured to a party in Detroit on Saturday night and she is not sure how he ended up dead.

"What I know is that he had a friend that lives near us, a so called friend, and he was basically lured down there," said Sadie Hills. "He was introduced to two kids Friday night and they went back down there again on Saturday night."

When he didn't return home she began to text him. He never responded.

On Sunday the teens car and cell phone were located in Dearborn Heights and his bullet riddled body was found in the basement of a building on Warren Avenue in Detroit.

The victim’s mother says her son had recently purchased a gun. Hills said he bough the gun to do some practice shooting before going into the national guard.

"He had that gun in his car when he went down there on Saturday," Hills said. She believes her son was lured down there because of the gun and his graduation money.

Family and friends vehemently deny reports that Hills was in Detroit to purchase guns or drugs.

"100% believe that he was not going down there for an AK he was an amazing guy he had his own rifle that he legally bought, said a young man who organized a vigil and identified himself as one of Jacobs best friends. He believes his friend was set up by the people he was with.

"He did not go down there to buy a gun. He did not go down there for drugs," said another family friend. "And that is the truth," she added.

Not much is known about what happened to Jacob Hills, but, Detroit police are still investigating.