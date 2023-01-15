Family holding candlelight vigil for school employee killed in shooting

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Loved ones of a Mt. Morris school employee shot and killed this week gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory.
Police were called to an apartment on Harvard Court Wednesday night for a reporting shooting. When they arrived, Mallory Dunnivant has suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.
"I just don’t know how someone could do something like that, she had two little boys, she was trying to protect her sister," said her mother Lisa McGrath. "I want to got back to bible, an eye for eye, but that's the anger talking. It was senseless. There were five children and two girls in that apartment, they wouldn’t hurt him, they didn’t want to hurt him.
Two people were taken into custody in connection to Dunnivant's shooting death.