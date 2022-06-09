Family leads cleanup efforts at Flint's Pengelly Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is lending a helping hand as they try to clean up a park in the city.
Windiate Park, or Pengelly Park, is in the middle of a neighborhood on the city's southeast side near Saginaw and Atherton.
This family has been tending to the park for more than a decade now, even organizing sports camps and arts events to keep it looking clean.
"I like to watch the kids play but honestly my main thing is just seeing everybody having fun. When the Father's Day event comes around, no one expects
it to be so exciting and so many people enjoying themselves. Until they actually come, and the court is filled with all types of kids and adults playing basketball,
the streets are covered with all kinds of cars. Bounce houses and everything, just fun to see the community actually enjoying themselves," said Shiann Howard.
The family hopes volunteers will join them this Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. to help in their cleanup efforts and to do some painting as well.