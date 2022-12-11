Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side.
Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a search of his neighborhood, the 56-year-old’s body was discovered in a burned-out building in the 3500 block of Davison Road.
“He was loved by so many people,” he nephew Ken Grosinsky told ABC 12. “He always had his door open to people. It didn’t matter your walk of life, where you were from or what you did. He just had that open soul of laughter, humanity, kindness and compassion.”
Markley’s family not only mourning his death, but the brutal way in which he died. “It was very traumatic to find out someone did something of that nature to another human being,” said Grosinsky. “Something I had to take in and pray and just ask for peace, I was very angry.”
While Markley’s family waits for justice, they also want the abandoned building where his body was found to be torn down.
“Abandoned buildings in Flint need to come down. You have less opportunity for a body to be dumped in a fashion with no care for another human. For the people affected, like my family, it’s very traumatic,” said Grosinsky.
Two people are in custody in connection to the murder, but the case remains under investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.