Family of murdered Bay City great-grandmother asks judge to keep juvenile lifer behind bars

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Sixteen years after one of Bay City's most heinous murders in recent times, the family of a beloved matriarch is back in court, hoping a judge keeps one her killers behind bars.
The murder of 83-year-old Rita Salogar in 2007 stunned the community and her family had closure after two cousins were sent to prison for life.
That closure has been opened back up.
One of the killers was a juvenile when the murder happened.
Shawn Commire was 16 years old and like most people that age who were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parolem he is granted a re-sentencing hearing to see if he should be given a certain term of years.
For the victim's family, it's a re-opening of painful wounds.
"Our family has been victimized by this criminal over and over and it continues today,' says Mark Salogar.
Mark Salogar, the son of Rita Salogar, giving a victim's impact statement during the Miller Hearing for Shawn Commire.
He is now 32 years old and when he was 16, he and his then-19-year-old cousin Robert broke into Rita's Catherine Street home in Bay City on June 5th, 2007, ransacked her house and when she woke, they stabbed her and beat her with hammers.
"It is not fair that such a beacon of love and kindness died in such a violent manner," says Meagan Witucki, Rita's granddaughter.
"The fact that Shawn was 16 at the time of the murder is not a reason to grant parole or lessen his sentence," she said during her victim impact statement.
Grandson Graham Salogar read from a scrapbook his family made of his grandmother, a scrapbook Judge Joseph Sheehan wanted to see for himself.
"Grandma Rita has always been a great part of our family and we love her very much," Graham says.
Sheeran heard a motion made by appellate attorney Tina Olsen to dismiss the prosecution's effort to have her client receive another life-without-parole sentence, a motion he did not rule on at the time.
Sheeran apologized to the family for having to go through the hearing.
"All these years later, it is unfair to the family, you were promised closure and that closure was taken away from you," Sheeran told the family.
The first witness called on Commire's behalf was Daniel Keating, an expert in adolescent brain development.
He says the adolescent brain differs from the adult brain regarding decision-making capabilities and an adolescent is less likely to halt risky behavior once it begins, even more so when a peer is involved.
"What we have referred to as adolescent development, that is until the brain is fully mature, really goes to about age 25," Keating says.
The hearing will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday morning with closing arguments scheduled for Friday morning.