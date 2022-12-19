Family Promise of Genesee turns camper into shelter

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family Promise of Genesee County is trying out something new: adding a camping trailer to their temporary housing options.
The non-profit tries to combat homelessness and provide temporary shelter.
Executive Director Tiffani Wharry said they work with churches to house people overnight. But that program was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes the trailer will be a step towards getting that program rolling again.
"I'm thrilled that it's happening. I'm thrilled that we have that community support that we needed in the churches. And I can't believe it still. I still can't believe it," said Wharry.
She explained the trailer's a multipurpose investment. It adds overflow when their church partners resume shelter work, it can be used for quarantine when someone in need has COVID-19, and- she hopes- eases the trauma of homelessness with a homey interior.
"You're gonna have your own space and stay somewhere you can make your own and keep stuff in until we can find you a home," she said.
The unit has enough sleeping space for seven people, a washer/dryer combo, and other amenities.
It's an unconventional solution, but Wharry told ABC12 it will at least let her group start sheltering people again.
And as she prepared the queen bed, she thought aloud about how many people are asking for help.
"The reality is people I have people who call me every day and they're sleeping in their cars. They're sleeping in their cars with their kids who are disabled. They're sleeping in their cars after a fire. They're ultimately sleeping in their vehicle and have nowhere to go," she said.
Wharry explained they bought the $42 thousand unit thanks to a grant from Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission.
They hope to have it ready for full use in January 2023.