Family remembers legacy of business in Mt. Morris building before explosion

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - For the Allen family, the building on North Saginaw street is more than a brick-and-mortar, it's who they are.
"The building that exploded was built by my mom and my dad in 1954," said Mary Jo Schultz.
Schultz is the daughter of Paul and Lucille Allen - the very first business owners to house Lucille Allen Ladies Apparel in the building in Mt. Morris, which unexpectedly exploded over the weekend.
Before the building was known as the Old Time Billiards Pool Hall, the mom and pop retail shop reached thousands of customers for 49 years.
"Many of my girls who worked for us had called and were upset and was wondering why the building wasn't identified at the Lucille Allen Shop." said Schultz. "We were known nationwide as we were one of the largest prom stores ever."
And after seeing what remains of the building, it is heartbreaking for Schultz and her family to process.
"Tears came out of my eyes. It was a big part of my life," said Schultz.
From Christmas decorations lighting the street every year to being a meet-up spot during prom season, the family reminisces about a time the two-story glass building gave back to the community.
"Even though Lucille Allen's left and it became a different building - For those of us who are family, who worked there, it was more than a building. So many memories, so many memories," said Darci Allen, niece of Schultz, who worked in the shop during high school.