Family reunited with beloved lizard after condo fire

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A lizard caught in a house fire who managed to escape!

Jayden the bearded dragon was missing for days and presumed dead, but has now been reunited with his family. The massive fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township earlier this month reduced many family memories to ash.

Many residents were concerned about the whereabouts of their pets.

One family said they'll never know how their lizard escaped the fire, but their best guess is that the fire hose knocked over his tank and let him run away.

"I was pretty sad. It was hard to think the dragon was gone," said 12-year-old Victoria Derow.

Victoria has looked after Jayden, her pet bearded dragon, since he was a hatchling.

She kept the lizard in an enclosure at her father's condo, but nobody was home to carry Jayden to safety when the fire began.

Her father, Dan, said that calling her that evening was one of the hardest things he's ever done as a dad.

"I had to tell Victoria that Jayden was in the apartment and there was nothing we could do about it," said Dan.

But when Dan's phone started blowing up on Saturday, nine days after the fire, the pair couldn't believe their eyes!

"An image of a bearded dragon on the golf course. And he showed it to me and he said 'Jayden's alive!' And I was shocked as well," said Victoria.

That's right, a Facebook user saw Jayden and posted him to the public safety page, asking to find the owner.

And how does Victoria know this is really her dragon?

Aside from the scale pattern on his back, this lizard has Jayden's quirky behavior.

"When we let him out of his cage, he runs around and runs into things… He runs into doors. Just, anything he can," she said.

Dan said that he can't thank his neighbors enough for making their family whole again.

"You never know the good around you until you need it. And everybody just came out of the woodwork," he said.

The Derow family added that they're booking a vet appointment for Jayden just to make sure he's not sick or hurt after a week in the wild.