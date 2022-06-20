Fatal Mount Pleasant crash claims lives of two after driver fails to stop at stop sign

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday late afternoon in Mount Pleasant leaving two passengers dead.
Troopers released that just after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Blanchard Road and South Summerton Road in Isabella County, Lincoln Township.
It was there troopers learned that a 75-year-old Ithaca man failed to stop at the stop sign while he was travelling south on South Summerton Road. After failing to stop, he hit an eastbound vehicle on East Blanchard Road with three passengers.
The Ithaca man was transported to a local hospital for of his injuries.
The driver and rear seat passenger of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger, who has been sitting in the front passenger seat, was airlifted to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
Police said that all passengers in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation