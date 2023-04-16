Father-son-in-law duo compete in local bodybuilding championship

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a big night for a mid-Michigan athlete and his son-in-law.
After months of training, the two took part together in the NPC Mid-Michigan Body Building Championship.
Kevin Kaczmarek used to be a bodybuilder, but took a hiatus from the sport he loved.
After 25 years out of the game and a serious injury, his son-in-law encouraged him to get back in shape for one last competition so the two could stand on the stage together.
And it was a moment for the family photo book.