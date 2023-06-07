 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert Remains in Effect Tonight Through Thursday June
8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Tonight and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day for
elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The air quality alert is in effect for the following Michigan
counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

"Feet on the Street" denied on Bay City's Midland Street

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road closures derived from the pandemic are in full swing in downtown Bay City to allow for social districts.

But Midland Street wasn't awarded a special permit to shut down.

Some affected think the decision is unfair.

"Since we've been involved last November, they came out and said they were going to have a universal policy for both sides, that's all we asked for was a universal policy for everybody," Earl Bovia said.

Bovia owns the Rathskeller Food and Spirits on Midland Street on Bay City's west side.

The initiative allows businesses to expand seating outdoors into selected streets while redirecting vehicle traffic.

It's in effect downtown but was denied on Midland Street.

"Feet on the street downtown is closed all the time, we were just asking for the weekend," Bovia said.

Midland Street business owner Jay Samborn's special event permit request to hold a temporary "Feet on the Street" road closure for the 600 block of Midland Street Thursday through Monday from June 8 through September 5 was denied by the City Commission this week.

He says the decision will cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Commissioner Andrea Burney made a motion to approve the request, but no other commissioners seconded it.

Burney tells ABC12 it saddens her that the westside of Bay City is left behind when it comes to having the same opportunity that east side businesses have.

City Commissioner Ed Clements tells ABC12 in part, "I am not seeing high use of the sidewalk cafes by customers and don't think closing the street is a good idea with low demand for the sidewalk cafes."

Seventh Ward Commissioner Shelley Niedzwiecki says a majority of the 40 businesses on Midland Street do not want the street closed.

In response to those who think a partial closure of Midland Street would deter potential customers?

"People can navigate around a one block closure. Downtown you have several blocks closed, several long blocks mind you, navigation there is a huge issue," Bovia said.

When asked if he feels there's a disconnect between the city's east and west sides? 

"If you're an outside observer and you look at what's gone on, what would you think?" Bovia said.

The City Manager tells us the issue could be put back on the table in the future if a commissioner requests it.

