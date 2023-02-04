Fenton hosts 2023 Polar Plunge

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton held its 2023 Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge today.
The statewide a goal is to raise over $1.2 million from the event.
Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to nearly 23,000 children and adults.
The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser for SOMI, generating over $1.5 million in 2022.
Genesee County Sheriff deputies participated once again this year.
Last year, deputies raised were able to raise over $7,000 with the Polar Plunge at Lake Fenton.
Special Olympics of Michigan is hosting another plunge in Mt. Pleasant next Saturday.