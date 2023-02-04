 Skip to main content
Fenton hosts 2023 Polar Plunge

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton held its 2023 Michigan Special Olympics Polar Plunge today.

The statewide a goal is to raise over $1.2 million from the event.

Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to nearly 23,000 children and adults.

The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser for SOMI, generating over $1.5 million in 2022.

Genesee County Sheriff deputies participated once again this year.

Last year, deputies raised were able to raise over $7,000 with the Polar Plunge at Lake Fenton.

Special Olympics of Michigan is hosting another plunge in Mt. Pleasant next Saturday.

